Blogging: Know This Two Crucial Steps and Own a Popular Website/Blog.

Blogging could be one lifetime job opportunity to those who love writing or sharing their thoughts with others. Don’t act like the unprofessional carpenter, don’t start hammering-in nails without a woodwork planning. This word on marble should be considered when you’re vying to own a blog, ecommerce site or just a normal (static) website. Added to this, you need to comprehend the fact that people blog or own websites for different reasons. Sometimes for marketing purposes, making money, building network, promoting a brand and many more.

Clearly define your own reason for wanting to blog, own a blog or website, spend quality time thinking about your plans. And if possible -- draw a blueprint (model) through which you intend achieving your objectives. Without further ado, here are some of the key questions you need to get over with before you can finally kick-start your journey into blogging.

Step One: Planning your Blog or Website

What Topic Should I Blog about?

It doesn't matter if it is a static website, dynamic website or a blog website that you plan to own. Every flourishing website has a topic of discussion that is focuses on. It could possibly be in any niche or industry -- depending on the vision of the owner. Blogging about food and nutrition, automobiles, gardening, programming, writing or computers may be one of them.

Website development or blogging is more like a type of trade anyone can intentionally vie into. But not without vision and mission. You need groundwork planning or an imaginary view of what you intend doing/creating. And once this target is met -- it’s certain that you’d thrive in your pursuit (ceteris paribus).

What about the Content of My Website?

This is another crucial element that determines the establishment, growth and survival of your website. Contents are life savers for every website; as a matter of fact, websites aren’t complete without good quality contents (blogging is all about content creation and publishing).

At this juncture, you need to think solely about how to create or get quality contents to your websites in order to thrive. Do you really have the time to create contents, are you really going to spare the rot and spoil the work? Many more similar thoughts has to come up and you compulsorily need to carve out possible solutions.

Step two: Growing your Website

Patience and Consistency.

Slow and steady wins the race! But not everybody believes in that kinda patience that websites/blogs require to get through the hard times. Your journey may be a bit tough due to the many criteria involved in web marketing. Like SEO, Social media, Offpage optimisation, Content promotion etc. If you don’t have little knowledge in all these marketing strategies -- chances are that your site’s growth may not be that much speedy. But still at that; Just continue blogging and creating quality contents for your site -- search engines will definitely recognise your website efforts before you’d become very learned.

Sometimes, part of the problems new websites or blogs face includes ‘zero visibility’ and ‘not enough traffic’. Don’t lose hope, consistency in content (article) creation is the only panacea.

Informative Contents & Call to action.

A higher percentage of successful sites ensures it has what is known as a “Call-to-action” in every post. This suggests to readers or customers (online store) to take action instantaneously. But come to think of it, how do you expect them to do as you wish? Do you have any idea on what to do or method through which you would motivate them into doing that? That’s only when you have a very informative (genuine and high quality) content published on your platform.

Furthermore, you can make your call-to-action more approachable by offering a free gift. For example click here to “Subscribe and Get a $500 worth Free Ebook”. Once this captures the attention of readers on the onset of opening any page of your site; they’d be inspired to take action almost before beginning to read the post.

Conclusively