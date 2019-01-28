MMA Match Becomes Slippery Bloodbath, And You Might Want To Look Away

You know when an MMA fighter says “There’s so much blood,” it has to be pretty bad.

Such was the case when American Chris Curtis split open Canadian Matt Dwyer’s nose in a Z Promotions Fight Night 9 bout on Friday in Lethbridge, Alberta.

The floor of the cage was so slippery with blood that the combatants couldn’t stay on their feet.

It was Curtis who could be heard remarking how much blood was being spilled in the gory scene while they were fighting.

So how bad was it?

If you’re not squeamish and not about to eat lunch, check out the brutal highlight below.

Here's the height of the Curtis/Dwyer crime scene. They were literally sliding around in all the blood. (no sound) pic.twitter.com/fHtyaUTxFT — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 26, 2019