Blue Ivy Tells Beyoncé And Jay-Z To Quiet Down At The Grammys

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reached dizzying heights of fame, but they’re not too big to be brought down a notch or two by their daughter, Blue Ivy.
Watch the adorable 6-year-old quiet her parents during Camila Cabello’s speech at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
Blue Ivy deftly deployed the universal shush finger to Beyoncé so she would stop clapping, then followed with a sort of put-on-the-brakes gesture with her hand to keep both mom and dad in check.
How cute is that?
The kid may have a producing career in front of her with the way she’s already calling the shots.
