Blue Ivy Tells Beyoncé And Jay-Z To Quiet Down At The Grammys

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reached dizzying heights of fame, but they’re not too big to be brought down a notch or two by their daughter, Blue Ivy.

Watch the adorable 6-year-old quiet her parents during Camila Cabello’s speech at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Blue really told Beyoncé and Jay Z to calm down 💀 pic.twitter.com/BrTHWNr9ix — Best song on ST (@beyupdates_) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy deftly deployed the universal shush finger to Beyoncé so she would stop clapping, then followed with a sort of put-on-the-brakes gesture with her hand to keep both mom and dad in check.

How cute is that?

The kid may have a producing career in front of her with the way she’s already calling the shots.