Blue(berry) Balls: A Fun Spin on Meatballs

I bet this is one recipe that began (wink, wink) with a name. But whoever had the idea to wrap sweet blueberry muffin in smoky spicy sausage deserves a star on the barbecue walk of fame. The counterpoint of sweet and salty, of smoke and fruit, of meaty and soft is as unexpected as it is brilliant. They were a big hit with students at Barbecue University this past summer.

They’re perfect for brunch, especially served with tangy Blueberry-Bourbon Barbecue Sauce.

BLUE(BERRY) BALLS (SMOKED SAUSAGE BALLS STUFFED WITH BLUEBERRY MUFFINS)

YIELD: Makes 16 meatballs, enough to serve 4 to 6 as a starter

METHOD: Smoke-roasting (indirect grilling with wood smoke)

PREP TIME: 15 minutes

GRILLING TIME: 30 to 40 minutes

You’ll also need: Meatball grilling basket (optional); 1 1/2 cups hardwood chips, soaked in water to cover for 30 minutes, then drained, or 2 or 4 wood chunks; toothpicks or small skewers.

INGREDIENTS

Vegetable oil for oiling the grill grate

2 pounds sweet or spicy bulk breakfast sausage

2 blueberry muffins, cut into 1/2 inch cubes

Blueberry-Bourbon Barbecue Sauce (optional, see link below)

DIRECTIONS

Set up your grill for indirect grilling and preheat to medium-high. Pinch off 1 1/2-inch pieces of sausage meat and roll each into a ball. Poke a hole in each with your finger and insert a cube of blueberry muffin. Reseal the hole and roll the sausage back into a ball. Brush or scrape the grill grate and oil it well. (If using a meatball grilling basket, oil the meatballs before placing them in the basket.) Arrange the sausage balls on the grill grate away from the heat. Add the wood chips or chunks to coals. If working on a gas grill, place the wood chips in your grill’s smoker box or place the wood chunks directly on the heat diffuser bars. Smoke-roast the blueberry balls until sizzling, bronzed with smoke, and cooked through, 30 to 40 minutes. Serve on toothpicks or small skewers with the Blueberry Bourbon Barbecue Sauce, if desired.

