BMe Genius Mario Bailey Reappointed by Florida Gov. Rick Scott

Gov. Rick Scott yesterday reappointed Mario J. Bailey, Senior Government Relations Consultant with Becker & Poliakoff’s Government Law & Lobbying team, to serve on the South Florida Regional Planning Council for a two-year term. The council helps determine policies that result in more prosperous and equitable communities, a healthier and cleaner environment, and a more vibrant economy.

Bailey, a noted lobbyist in South Florida and Tallahassee and an influential leader in the community, will work with his 18 colleagues on the council to identify the long-term obstacles and opportunities facing Southeast Florida and support the region’s leaders in developing and implementing effective solutions.

“I am honored to be reappointed to the South Florida Regional Planning Council by Governor Scott,” Bailey said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with and learning from a diverse group of elected officials and appointed leaders from Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties and look forward to my next term.”