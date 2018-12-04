Bob Dole Rises From Wheelchair In Emotional Salute To George H.W. Bush

Former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.) was lifted out of his wheelchair Tuesday to give a final salute to former President George H.W. Bush.

A onetime political rival of Bush, Dole paid tribute to the 41st president earlier this week, describing his fellow World War II veteran as a “cherished servant leader” who “answered the call to serve whenever the nation needed him.”

Bush’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, described the salute as “a last, powerful gesture of respect from one member of the Greatest Generation, Senator Dole, to another.”

A last, powerful gesture of respect from one member of the Greatest Generation, @SenatorDole, to another. #Remembering41 #Bush41 pic.twitter.com/WiT2WiAjnk — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 4, 2018

The 95-year-old Dole ― who was seriously wounded during a 1945 battle in Italy ― told CNN that under Bush’s presidency, “three-fourths of Congress were veterans and we would stick together and work across the aisle.”

“And President Bush was a bipartisan president. So we got quite a lot done,” he said.

Just incredible. Thank you Senator Dole. https://t.co/yhKG4DLCQU — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 4, 2018

This brought tears to my eyes as I watched @SenatorDole stand to salute @GeorgeHWBush - both heroes, both examples of respect, honor, strength, bravery, grace - all things we need more of right now. God Bless you Senator Dole, & God Bless President Bush #41 — angelina (@Ina3Angel) December 4, 2018

Now, this is class. Thank you, Senator Dole. — Patrick Kenedy (@patrickkenedy1) December 4, 2018

This is undoubtedly the #GreatestGeneration and the Classiest Generation. #Remembering41 #Bush41 — Julie Shera (@Bothered_Blonde) December 4, 2018

Makes me nostalgic for the days when even the politicians I couldn't stand had some dignity. — GSeabhac of House Snark #ITMFA (@GSeabhac) December 4, 2018