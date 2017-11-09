POLITICS
11/09/2017 11:14 am ET

Virginia GOP Rep. Bob Goodlatte Announces He Is Retiring

His departure comes days after several big Democratic wins in the state.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election in 2018.

“With my time as Chairman of the Judiciary Committee ending in December 2018, this is a natural stepping-off point and an opportunity to begin a new chapter of my career and spend more time with my family, particularly my granddaughters,” Goodlatte said in a statement.

The Virginia Republican was term-limited as Judiciary chairman. His departure follows a number of high-profile Democratic wins in Virginia on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

