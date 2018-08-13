Bobby Goodlatte, son of Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), has announced his support for the Democratic candidate running to fill his father’s seat.

The younger Goodlatte tweeted Sunday that he had given the maximum donation to Jennifer Lewis, a mental health worker and community advocate seeking to represent Virginia’s 6th Congressional District.

“2018 is the year to flip districts ― let’s do this!” tweeted Bobby Goodlatte, a product designer and angel investor in several tech companies.

I just gave the maximum allowed donation to Jennifer Lewis, a democrat running for my father's congressional seat. I've also gotten 5 other folks to commit to donate the max. 2018 is the year to flip districts — let's do this! https://t.co/bYCKta2Bhs — Bobby Goodlatte (@rsg) August 13, 2018

Overwhelmed with the support we’ve seen today. But don’t just retweet—donate!! https://t.co/mHrKwy8obb https://t.co/wpx3hOTOXk — Bobby Goodlatte (@rsg) August 13, 2018

Rep. Goodlatte, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, announced in November that he would not seek re-election in 2018. He has served in the House since 1993. The 65-year-old congressman is one of more than two dozen Republican lawmakers set to retire from Congress this year.

“If they want my help, they’ll have it,” he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in May, when asked before the primary whether he would support the Republican nominee.

Neither Goodlatte immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Lewis, 36, supports “Medicare for all,” a $15-per-hour minimum wage, legal marijuana, tougher bank regulations and an end to corporate “personhood.” Her Republican opponent is state Del. Ben Cline, a staunchly anti-abortion Trump supporter and former aide to Rep. Goodlatte.