Fans Celebrate Legend Bob Marley On What Would Have Been His 74th Birthday

Legendary reggae musician and icon Bob Marley would have turned 74 years old on Wednesday. People around the world are now celebrating his legacy and global impact.

Fans of Marley, born Robert Nesta Marley in the parish of St. Ann, Jamaica, on Feb. 6, 1945, shared some of their favorite songs and quotes from the lauded musician on Twitter.

Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt paid tribute to Marley by tweeting out a popular clip of him from a 1979 interview. The Jamaican music legend, a Rastafarian, notably told Australian journalist George Negus that he doesn’t believe possessions make you rich, “My richness is life,” he said.

Happy Birthday to the king & legend @bobmarley 🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Gunz6e5g35 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 6, 2019

The official Facebook account for the Bob Marley Museum, situated on the site of the Kingston home Marley purchased in 1975, shared posts honoring the legend, with a live stream of various celebratory events taking place at the museum on Wednesday.

The daylong celebrations at the museum include a reggae jam session led by artists, Capleton, Nadine Sutherland and Richie Spice, according to the event’s flyer.

Twitter users continued the celebratory messages to remember the Jamaican icon, who has remained a culturally relevant figure decades after he died. In 2017, Marley and The Wailers’ greatest hits collection, “Legend,” hit its landmark 500th nonconsecutive week on the Billboard 200 Chart.

Happy birthday Robert Nesta Marley aka #BobMarley



Your passion, purpose and teaching still resonate and apply today. Will honor you, forever. ✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/9gWv7NnCZK — Jidenna (@Jidenna) February 6, 2019

9 miles St. Ann 🇯🇲 this is the house and hills where @bobmarley was born. On this date Feb 6 we give JAH thanks for the birth of our prophet, mentor and father. RASTAFARI live itinually! #bobmarley pic.twitter.com/uug9eMzBAz — Ziggy Marley (@ziggymarley) February 6, 2019

Wishing a Happy Birthday to the incredible and compassionate Bob Marley. RIP! https://t.co/NE1X4hOMxf — COMMON (@common) February 6, 2019