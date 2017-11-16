Mistrial Declared In Bob Menendez Bribary Trial

A judge on Thursday declared a mistrial in the bribery trial for Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.).

U.S. District Judge William Walls in Newark, New Jersey, declared the mistrial after a jury remained deadlocked after several days of deliberation.

MISTRIAL AT MENENDEZ TRIAL, defense attorney tells reporters. Menendez emerges from judge's chambers, wraps children in a big hug. Supporters of defendants are hugging and tearing up. — Nicholas Pugliese (@nickpugz) November 16, 2017

Menendez was indicted earlier this year on 14 charges, including public corruption. He was accused of accepting gifts and donations from a Florida ophthalmologist in exchange for helping the doctor challenge Medicare reimbursement charges.