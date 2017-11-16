Mistrial Declared In Bob Menendez Bribary Trial

A judge on Thursday declared a mistrial in the bribery trial for Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.).
U.S. District Judge William Walls in Newark, New Jersey, declared the mistrial after a jury remained deadlocked after several days of deliberation.
Menendez was indicted earlier this year on 14 charges, including public corruption. He was accused of accepting gifts and donations from a Florida ophthalmologist in exchange for helping the doctor challenge Medicare reimbursement charges.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
