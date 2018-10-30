Bob Saget Marries Kelly Rizzo: 'Damn Are We Happy'

“Full House” star Bob Saget married Kelly Rizzo on Sunday in Santa Monica, California, posting a classic wedding photo of the pair a day later.

“Okay, so we went and did it,” he wrote on the Instagram post. “And damn are we happy.”

Saget, 62, and Rizzo, the 39-year-old host of “Eat Travel Rock TV,” got engaged in November. He proposed while the two were watching “Stranger Things” on an iPad. “I got up to go to the restroom, and I opened the safe and I took out a ring that I had been hiding for four days and I got on one knee,” he told People.

Saget previously told “Entertainment Tonight” that Rizzo is “a great person, and most miraculously of all, she understands me and I understand her. She’s very pure of heart.”

Among the wedding guests was singer John Mayer. “What a beautiful thing it was. Congratulations Kelly and Bob!” the “Your Body Is A Wonderland” singer wrote on Instagram.

Saget, who has three daughters with first wife Sherri Kramer, enjoyed his second wedding day after a professional development emerged this week. Variety reported that Saget would host ABC’s new “Videos After Dark,” a raunchier version of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” which the comedian used to host.