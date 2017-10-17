Bob Weinstein Accused Of Sexual Harassment

The brother and former business partner of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment.

Amanda Segel, an executive producer of the television show “Mist,” told Variety that Bob Weinstein made multiple unwanted romantic advances toward her.

Segel’s claims come on the heels of nearly two weeks of similar allegations about Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his namesake production company earlier this month after a bombshell New York Times report revealed decades of alleged abuse.

“‘No’ should be enough,” Segel told Variety. “After ‘no,’ anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.”

A spokesman for The Weinstein Company did not immediately return a request for comment.