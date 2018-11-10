Veteran journalist Bob Woodward said President Donald Trump’s failure to comprehend why America does certain things abroad in order to keep world peace gave him “a chill.”

“I’ve done this for 47 years and when I learned about that, I got a chill,” the author of tell-all book Fear: Trump in the White House told “Real Time” host Bill Maher on Friday.

Woodward also noted how, in his reporting for the book, he realized just how Trump liked “to get power over people, to crush them, to demean them.” He also highlighted the “anxiety and fear” suffered by White House aides who worked closely with the president.