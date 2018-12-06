Veteran journalist Bob Woodward examined some of the ways President Donald Trump’s business ties could be skewing U.S. foreign policy on Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a walking conflict of interest on something like this,” Woodward declared during a discussion on Trump’s dealings with Saudi Arabia and his siding with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump broke with tradition by becoming the first presidential candidate in decades not to release his tax returns ahead of the 2016 election.