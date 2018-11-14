Bob Woodward: The Media Has Become 'Emotionally Unhinged' About Trump

Bob Woodward is no fan of Donald Trump, but he’s not exactly supporting CNN’s lawsuit against the president, either.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist spoke out against the lawsuit Tuesday at the Global Financial Leadership Conference in Naples, Florida. Suing to restore CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials is just playing into the spotlight-loving president’s hands, he said.

“It’s actually a negative,” Woodward said, according to the Naples Daily News. “Trump would sit around and look at this and say, ‘This is great.’”

Woodward is not impressed with other media’s reportage of the president, either, saying “too many people for Trump or against Trump have become emotionally unhinged about this,” NBC News media reporter Dylan Byers reported via Twitter.

The lawsuit CNN filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Washington alleges that the White House decision to revoke Acosta’s press access violated the First Amendment rights of CNN and its reporter.