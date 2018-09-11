Trump's Attacks Backfire As Bob Woodward’s 'Fear' Gets 1 Million Copy Run

Bob Woodward has drawn President Donald Trump’s ire in recent weeks ahead of the release of the veteran journalist’s book about the inner workings of the White House. But Trump’s attacks may have backfired after the Woodward’s publisher said Monday it had reprinted his book an astounding six times before it’s even gone on sale to the public.

“That will put 1 million books in print before we’ve even gone on sale,” Simon & Schuster told CNN on Monday, saying it had ordered multiple reprints to meet “extraordinary demand.”

Woodward’s book, titled Fear: Trump in the White House, has been highly anticipated ahead of its Tuesday release. Excerpts published by The Washington Post earlier this month describe a “nervous breakdown” of the executive branch and include tales of aides swiping documents from the Trump’s desk in an effort to “protect national security.” The book also quotes White House Chief of Staff John Kelly as telling colleagues that the president was “unhinged” and “an idiot” who had “gone off the rails.”

The tome is the product of hundreds of hours of interviews with sources close to the president, although Trump himself was not quoted as Woodward was unable to nail him down for an interview, despite repeated attempts.

Trump has blasted the book ahead of its release, calling its author a “liar” on Twitter. Many senior aides have also scrambled to deny they made the comments, claiming they weren’t quoted accurately by the investigative reporter.

“The Woodward book is a scam. I don’t talk the way I am quoted,” the president wrote on Twitter in one missive. “If I did I would not have been elected President. These quotes were made up. The author uses every trick in the book to demean and belittle.”