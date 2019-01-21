Bob Woodward Is Really Happy He's Not Constantly Covering The Russia Probe

Bob Woodward helped to break perhaps the biggest story on any president in the 20th century, but he’s glad he’s not working on the Russia inquiry.

In an interview published Sunday, the veteran Washington Post journalist told The New York Times it’s a relief not to be reporting on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“I say to you on the record, I am thankful I don’t have to cover this story on a daily basis,” he said.

The statement comes amid scandal swirling around a disputed BuzzFeed News report alleging that President Donald Trump instructed former fixer Michael Cohen to lie about the negotiations for the Moscow Project, a proposal to construct a Trump tower in Russia.

Shortly after the story emerged last week, Mueller’s office took the rare measure of issuing a response stating that the story was inaccurate, though it did not specify what exactly was problematic.

The issue with the the age of digital news, Woodward added, is the implicit expectation that information on matters like the ongoing and intensely complex Muller investigation be delivered at the speed of light.

“The hydraulic pressure in the system is just so great,” he told the Times. “The impatience of the internet — ‘give it to us immediately’ — drives so much, it’s hard to sort something like this out.”