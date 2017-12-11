Bobby Cannavale Chose His Son's Name In Honor Of His Latino Roots

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne’s newborn son is named Rafa!

On Sunday, the actor revealed the name during an interview with Entertainment Online at the Los Angeles premiere of his new animated film, “Ferdinand.” Cannavale explained the name was, at least partly, inspired by his Cuban roots on his mother’s side.

“I hadn’t given one of my children a Latin name yet, so I wanted to honor my mom’s side of the family,” the 47-year-old actor told ET. “And, you know, [tennis champion] Rafael Nadal had such a great year and we were constantly keeping up with him and watching all his matches so we were like, ‘How about Rafa? That goes well with Rocco.’ And that was it.”

Cannavale and Byrne welcomed Rafa to their world last month, nearly two years after the birth of their son Rocco. The “Ferdinand” actor is also father to 22-year-old son Jake from a previous relationship.