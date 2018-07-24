Bobcat Goldthwait Asks Disney To Remove His Voice From Attraction To Support James Gunn

Comedian turned director Bobcat Goldthwait has found a fiendish way to support his friend, director James Gunn, and put the screws to Disney.

Disney canned Gunn from “Guardians Of The Galaxy 3” after Gunn’s old shock-humor tweets were resurfaced last week by a pair of far-right media figures.

Chris Pratt and Selma Blair are some of the celebrities who have backed Gunn, but Goldthwait really put his money where his mouth was in an Instagram post on Monday.

Goldthwait wrote that Gunn is “a loyal friend, super talented, passionate and kind.”

Then he asked Disney to remove his voice from a planned theme-park attraction because he doesn’t want to make the studio “look bad.”

“Dear @disney, I would hate for you to come off as hypocritical so I’m suggesting that you remove my voice from an attraction that’s coming to your park. It’s called WORLD OF COLOR - VILLAINOUS, and I reprise the role of Pain, a role I played in HERCULES.”

Goldthwait elaborated:

“You see here’s the deal, years ago I made a lot of sarcastically shocking and offensive jokes. Many that I’m embarrassed about now, and I’d hate to make you guys look bad seeing that I’m openly critical of the president and his administration, and you seem to be taking your lead from some of his radical fringe supporters.”

Gunn’s tweets, originally posted between 2008 and 2011, began trending last week after Pizzagate conspiracy theorists Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec drew attention to them, likely in retribution for the Gunn’s outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump.

Goldthwait went further and suggested that Disney reconsider another possible participant in the attraction: Actor James Woods, who played Hades in the 1997 cartoon version of “Hercules” and is known for his own incendiary tweets.

“Why not check out some of his whacky past tweets?! They’re a hoot!” Goldthwait wrote.

Disney hasn’t commented on Goldthwait’s request. But the company remains emphatic about its decision to remove Gunn from “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” according to Deadline.