Fox Is Serving Up A 'Bob's Burgers' Movie

Belcher family fans, rejoice. A “Bob’s Burgers” movie is coming.
Twentieth Century Fox confirmed Wednesday that “Bob’s Burgers” will be on a big screen near you on July 17, 2020, Deadline reports. Fox Animation is set to produce the film, focused on the lives of Bob, Louise, Tina, Gene and Linda and their burger joint.
“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring ‘Bob’s Burgers’ to the big screen,” show creator Loren Bouchard said in a statement. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s ― but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”
“Bob’s Burgers” hit the small screen back in 2011 and has since become a favorite of viewers and critics alike, winning this year’s Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Series.
And it’s been quite the (unexpected) ride since then.
“We were very, very humble and just scared shitless when we started this thing,“
Bouchard told HuffPost in March. “We were quite sure we were going to get canceled, not because we weren’t proud of the show. We were. We felt like it was really good, or, at least, it was the best show that we could make. But at the beginning, we felt like we were getting away with something, having it on broadcast TV. It’s a little like a cable show that snuck onto broadcast.”
While the show’s viewership slipped last season, its IMDb rating is still strong and Season 8 kicked off this month.
“Bob’s Burgers” airs Sundays at 7:30 p.m. on Fox.