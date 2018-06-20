Olympic skier Bode Miller and volleyball player Morgan Beck expressed their thanks for the supportive messages they’ve received in the days since their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier Miller, accidentally drowned.

“We want to thank our friends, family and every one of you who sent a message, said a prayer or donated for the overwhelming expression of support - we are truly touched and blessed,” Miller and Beck wrote in matching Instagram posts, alongside photos of them holding Emeline.

The grieving parents said they’ll use the money from a GoFundMe account created by their midwives to support “worthwhile causes connected to water safety education.”

“We are inspired to make our baby girls memory go forth and help prevent as many drownings as possible,” they wrote. “We will post more soon on our plans and efforts.”

Emeline, who was called Emmy, was found unconscious in a neighbor’s pool in Orange County, California, on June 10. Paramedics were unable to revive the toddler and took her to an Orange County hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to ESPN.com.

Miller posted about his daughter’s death in an emotional statement on Instagram.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” he wrote. “Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday.”