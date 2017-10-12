Body Shaming Isn't Just for One Body Type

I weigh 107 pounds give or take a few each day. And you know what? It's in the normal healthy range for my age, body structure and activity level.

My whole life I have been thin. It took me a lifetime (nearly) to break 100 pounds. And I already know what you are thinking because most people have told me straight up what they think about.

As I approached my teenage years it was all people could talk about. Did I eat? Was I anorexic? I must have an eating disorder they said. Why don't you eat more? They would ask. I could go on and on, and it was literally all the time. Nearly every conversation I had was about my food habits or quantity of food, and my size. Can you imagine being asked every single day, nearly every conversation? Maybe you can - whether you are small or large, this may have happened (or still does) to you.

Has this questioning or commenting stopped as I have become an adult? It has not. I am 37 years old. It stopped for 9 months of pregnancy only. I had gained 65 pounds while pregnant for him (normal pregnancy weight is between 25-30 pounds). I spent 4.5 years working that extra weight off. My metabolism is no longer what it was and I eat a whole foods, clean diet and live a healthy active lifestyle.

Is this just for females?

NO WAY! My husband is a very fit, average weight man who cycles and he is constantly being shamed about his weight. This is the first time in his life he has experienced this as he is in prime shape right now and he can’t believe the comments people make. He feels GUILTY about being in shape.

Why does this matter?

Body shaming isn't just for those who are overweight. Things like "wow I can't believe how tiny you are." Or, "Oh my God you are so thin." Or "I don't know how you can be so small?" It's the same thing as commenting about someone being overweight. If I were to comment in the opposite direction it would be a disaster right? I won't even go into it because we already know. If you want to compliment someone - then compliment them. “You look great, you must work hard to look that good.” It’s simple.

What really matters is quality - not quantity

The outside of us may, or may not, be an indicator of our health. I am a health coach. I teach people to eat whole foods, be active and lower stress and sleep better. My main focus is on improving digestion and feeling better.

What I am really teaching people to do is live a better quality of life. It's not about what the outside of any of us looks like. It's about how well we are living and functioning in our daily lives. We may be looking fabulous, but our arteries are clogged and we go into cardiac arrest. It happens. So it's not about what's on the outside, necessarily.

You can be a very small, thin person and be incredibly unhealthy. You can eat processed foods, fast food, and sometimes stay super thin. It does happen. It can also go the other way around right? You can be overweight but all your stress tests, and cholesterol and monitoring is all good. Nothing is showing up as unhealthy.

But of course there are a lot of indicators of health that can be seen. Being obese is a good indicator you will be likely to suffer from a heart or stroke episode, or type 2 diabetes later in life. If there is fat on the outside, there may be fat on the inside of the arteries also.

Again - it's not about the looks - it's about the quality of life. If you can't move because you are so heavy, and playing with your kids or going grocery shopping is too difficult, your quality of life is being affected. If you are thin and feeling unwell and don't have energy or have food issues, your quality of life is affected also.

So how are you living?

I eat a whole foods diet because it makes me feel good and science shows it benefits your body. I am active because it gives me energy and helps my stress and sleep habits. And guess what? I DO eat pasta, and I LOVE wine. Yes I do. I love wine. And get this - I am a health coach, and I am a wine guide with Traveling Vineyard. I love to share wine with others also.

If you haven't noticed everything here is about quality of life, happiness and staying healthy at the same time. Just like with food, you can eat pasta, and drink wine and stay healthy. It's possible. Eating and drinking in moderation is what works. Overeating unhealthy foods, over-drinking and other indulgences on a daily basis repeatedly, is where things go wrong. That's where chronic health problems arise.

So folks, no matter what size you wear your clothes, before commenting on the outside of someone’s (or YOUR OWN) appearance, think about their life first. What's the quality of their life? What type of person are they? Does it matter their size to you? Does it matter enough to talk about it to others or in public? Likely not. We all have our struggles and we are all working toward something - let's respect that and hope that the person we are talking to is doing what is best for their quality of life.