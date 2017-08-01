Art Comes Alive At 20th Annual World Bodypainting Festival

Art truly came alive this past weekend in Klagenfurt, Austria, which hosted the 20th annual World Bodypainting Festival.

More than 60 artists from all over the world took part in the three-day festival, which hosted competitions in categories like special effects bodypainting, brush and sponge painting, and ultraviolet effects.

As the pictures below show, the elaborately painted bodies are frames for grand statements by artists such as Germany’s Karen Dinger. She created a painting called “Utopia,” featuring heart-shaped red and white wings that stretch from the model’s head to knee-level.

The piece took six hours to complete, she said.

She told Reuters the piece “stands for a world in which all dreams come true.”

Reuters Model Anna Lisa, painted by German artist Karen Dinger.

Other outstanding examples can be seen below: