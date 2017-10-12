BOGA Takes Fans On An Emotional Journey Through Their Newest Single, "Song For You"

We all face personal struggles. Some are things we openly discuss while others we battle internally, afraid of what the outside world may think. For hypnotic trip-hop duo BOGA, their newest single “Song For You“ discusses the singer’s journey toward sobriety. Today we are thrilled to share that story and track here on HuffPost.

Fans may be familiar with BOGA, who contributed their cover of “Nowhere to Run” to the soundtrack of recent acclaimed film Baby Driver, but the duo’s newest single takes fans on an emotional journey. In “Song For You,” we follow the singer’s quest to moving on from the past. It’s a relatable track, discussing the difficulties of letting go of self-punishment and hatred to accepting and embracing the challenges ahead. Lyrically, we are given a different perspective on what it’s like to fight sobriety and the internal battle BOGA faces.

“I don’t need to feel this things anymore,

‘cause I don't want to be that me anymore.

I don't want to feel these things anymore.”

The duo further explains the meaning behind the track, sharing, ““Song For You” is a song about releasing the voices that tell you to consume, to hate, to subscribe to the notion that you are better than anyone else.” They add, “It's about wanting to connect and finally understanding the key to happiness is kindness, understanding and acceptance in the knowledge that the world around us is temporary so why be miserable?”

Fans can stream “Song For You” in the player below!