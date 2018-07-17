New ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Trailer Doesn't Shy Away From Freddy Mercury's Sexuality

Ready, Freddie? Another trailer for the upcoming Queen biopic has been released.

The latest trailer seems to have addressed the concerns and follows Mercury through it all. Much of the two-minutes feature showcases glitz, glamour and fantastical performances, but Mercury ― played by Rami Malek ― also talks about his lack of time.

When one character in the film says, “I just need a bit of time,” Malek ominously responds: “What if I don’t have time?”

It’s not clear how much of the film will address Mercury’s AIDS diagnosis (which the singer announced just a day before he died), but the latest trailer definitely addresses Mercury’s sexuality. In one brief scene, we see Mercury share an intimate moment with another man in his dressing room. In another, we hear him quip: “Roger, there’s only room in this band for one hysterical queen.”

The trailer and 20th Century Fox’s description of the film also promise a look at the band’s iconic 1985 Live Aid performance at Wembley Stadium. That appearance provided a passionate mini-concert of the band’s highlights in 20 minutes, featuring “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “Hammer to Fall,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Will Rock You,” and, of course, “We Are the Champions.”

In addition to Malek, the film features Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor, Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon and Gwilym Lee as Brian May.