Boldr, WatchGauge, And Why I Believe The Future Is Bright For Micro-Brand Watch Companies

I’m not a watch expert and I’ll say this up front. Although, I have been writing and reviewing products for many years, most of that experience has centered on the art and photography world. I have, however, been an admirer and collector of fine watches for many years and, every once in a while, I buy something that is so amazing that I simply just need to blog about it. Such was the case when I bought and first opened the Odyssey Meteoblack watch from Boldr Supply Co. Unfortunately, the watch it sold out at Boldr, but I was able to find one from John Keil at WatchGauge in Long Island, New York. I think John still has a couple left too, if you find yourself in desperate need of one after reading this review! Indeed, he has the last couple available on the planet from the limited edition of 100. Yup, that’s right, this amazing watch was only made in an edition of 100 pieces - a factor that undeniably adds to its irresistible allure.

Boldr Odyssey Meteoblack, photo courtesy of Boldr Supply Co.

First, allow me to speak about this watch, specifically. The Meteoblack is Boldr’s most “premium” issue in the Odyssey lineup of watches. However, it is worth noting that every watch in the lineup is a premium watch and one I, personally, feel is worth every penny of the MSRP. In fact, this was probably the first and only watch I have ever purchased at full MSRP and was happy to do so. The watch is big. Let’s get that point out of the way now. It is 45.5mm, excluding the crown. It is also a very solid 16mm thick. With this in mind, the watch is indeed for those individuals who wish to be bolder boldr. However, I will say that the case design is very conducive to the watch’s rather grand size. The slight downward curve of the lugs and the angled sides make it a very wearable watch, more akin to a 43mm in my opinion. For example, I have a Breitling that is roughly the same size and yet it feels nearly twice the size of the Boldr on the wrist.

Odyssey Packaging, photo courtesy of Boldr Supply Co.

The watch ships in a very attractive and very serious hard-sided “Pelican-style” case. This particular model, the most “luxury” of the lineup, also comes with two straps - an Italian leather affair and a rather high-quality rubber dive strap. Both straps are equipped with a sturdy signed buckle. The luxurious packaging, along with the overall impressive quality of the watch itself (more on that in a moment) leaves one feeling very satisfied with the MSRP. In fact, I almost wondered if they’d misplaced the decimal in the price tag. This is where I began to feel that the micro-brand watch world might actually pose a real threat to the Swiss establishment. Sure, there will always be people willing to pay huge premiums to obtain a brand logo. However, those collectors that simply seek out innovative designs, high quality builds, and pieces that are “fairly” priced, might soon find themselves immersed in the world of micro-brands and less enthusiastic about buying a mass-produced watch at much higher price points. There can be little debate about the fact that I pay for marketing and “heritage” when I buy a Breitling - indeed, the only debate is how much of the price is devoted to these aspects. With many micro-brands (not all), and certainly the Boldr Odyssey, I’ve been returned every penny in terms of design and build quality. Label this watch AP, and I could have expected to see a price fifty times as much. By the way, the Odyssey Meteoblack retails for $599.

Boldr Odyssey Meteoblack, photo courtesy of Boldr Supply Co.

As usual, the devil, or in this case the pure joy, is in the details. The Odyssey Meteoblack houses a Swiss STP1-11 automatic movement - a good solid Swiss-made workhorse. The case is 316L stainless steel with a DLC coating on the very attractive industrial-looking 120-click unidirectional dive bezel. The big, bold crown is a triple-lock screw down - yet another feature of watches costing ten times this watch’s tag price. The crystal is double-dome sapphire with AR coating, and the hands and markers are Swiss superlumed. Boldr has omitted nothing. This watch is a no-compromise, very serious, extremely well-built, and exquisitely beautiful dive watch. Period. Oh, and I nearly forgot the best part! How crazy. The “meteo” part of the Meteoblack refers to the watch’s very, very special dial - a unique slice of the Muonionalusta Meteorite complete with the famous Widmanstätten pattern. How cool is it to be wearing a piece of metal from outer space that’s nearly 4 billion years old? Very serious cool factor.

Boldr Odyssey Meteoblack casebook artwork by artist Ashwin Royan, photo courtesy of Boldr Supply Co.

Finally, the caseback, which consists of an ultra tough, high-resistance, six-screw design, is embossed with limited edition art by Melbourne artist Ashwin Royan. It is simply stunning and of the highest quality - reminiscent in quality to the older Speedmaster engravings. Overall, this watch is a solid addition to nearly any collection. I highly recommend it. And, if you cannot get your hands on the very rare Meteoblack, go for one of the others in the Odyssey lineup. True, they sport a more pedestrian Japanese movement and are issued in editions of 500, but they remain a very, very good buy at their respective price points. Hands down. But remember, John still has a couple units of Meteoblack remaining at WatchGauge. My experience with John and his new startup was nothing short of perfect. He even shipped the watch to me overnight FedEx at his own expense, so that I could get this “gift to myself” under the tree in time for Christmas Eve. He packaged it well and paid every detail of the transaction with personal attention. I would (and will) buy from WatchGauge again and again. I’m also happy that John, an 18-year veteran of the watch industry, vets each and every watch he sells on his site for quality and build - a very needed “gate keeping” function in the micro-brand world. I think there are good things in store not only for WatchGauge, but for the micro-brand watch industry in general.

Where is Boldr headed next? I’m not too sure. I did see a recent announcement for a brass design and, quite frankly, was a little disappointed. I mean brass watches are fine, but truly, brass is not the best metal for crafting long-lasting watches. Rather, it seems to be simply a trend at the moment to buy and wear (and therefore manufacture) brass watches. Instead of clamoring to join the wagon on brass cases, I would rather see Boldr cement their name in the domain of serious quality construction. In fact, if Boldr were to ask me what to make next, I’d unequivocally tell them to work on a forged carbon Swiss automatic diver. Helson (where no one ever replies to my emails) made (makes?) one (not so great quality I hear), and Breitling recently launched the SkyRacer, which has a lot to love, but is plagued by a cheaply-printed dial and a quartz movement (not to mention a 2K price tag). I love Breitling watches and own several, but just couldn’t bring myself to pay 2K for a quartz movement on a watch with straps which, quite frankly, fall off every time the watch is removed from the wrist. Breitling was so close, but no cigar - at least not for me. But this is a story for another day. Boldr! Make a great forged carbon diver - something big and bold - and do it better than the competition and for less. I know you can best the others, you just did it with the Odyssey and didn’t even break a sweat.