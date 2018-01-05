Snow day!
Kids up and down the East Coast took advantage of the winter wonderland provided by the so-called bomb cyclone this week.
The winter storm, which dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas, turned staircases, sidewalks and even subway entrances into the perfect icy playground. Check out children from Georgia to New York loving every second of the snowy storm (and its aftermath) in the photos below.
Sledding behind a 4-wheeler on an old car hood at the Harrelson farm outside Aynor taking full advantage of the snow day. #WinterStormGrayson pic.twitter.com/7gjdm6cv3P— Jason Lee (@TSN_JLee) January 4, 2018
Pure Joy on this rare snow day in Myrtle Beach! #Grayson #Myrtlebeach @MyHorryNews @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/oeY3XE4UdI— Jamie (@bootsbowsbeach) January 4, 2018
Snow Ninja! Lemme see my flyers having fun in the snow! Tweet back! #curious if you are having as much fun as we are! pic.twitter.com/MYNZsMJr5C— Mrs.Hanson (@MrsHanson5th) January 4, 2018
#fox29snow Lilah in a snow drift!! Waretown,NJ pic.twitter.com/e50fwszmCG— Laura L Grooms (@l_grooms) January 5, 2018