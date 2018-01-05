PARENTS
01/05/2018 12:24 pm ET

The Bomb Cyclone Transformed The East Coast Into A Winter Playground For Kids

Thanks for turning a set of stairs into a slide, Mother Nature!

By Elyse Wanshel and Damon Dahlen

Snow day!

Kids up and down the East Coast took advantage of the winter wonderland provided by the so-called bomb cyclone this week.

The winter storm, which dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas, turned staircases, sidewalks and even subway entrances into the perfect icy playground. Check out children from Georgia to New York loving every second of the snowy storm (and its aftermath) in the photos below.

Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost
Damon Dahlen
Photo Editor, HuffPost
