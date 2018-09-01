U2 canceled a concert in Berlin on Saturday night after lead singer Bono lost his voice and was unable to continue, according to news reports.
A concertgoer told Entertainment Tonight that the band had just performed “Red Flag Day” then tried to play “Beautiful Day.” The group said it would take a 15-minute break, but later a management representative came onstage to say the performance was canceled.
Videos posted on social media showed Bono telling the audience: “I was ready to sing for you. Something’s happened and I think we cannot go on. It’s not right for you. ... I’m sure this is not a big, big problem but I’m gonna have to do something.”
It’s not clear whether the show will be rescheduled or money will be refunded to ticketholders.
The band had performed a full concert the night before at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin as part of its Experience + Innocence Tour.
U2 later posted a statement on its website:
We’re so sorry for tonight’s cancellation. Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice.
We don’t know what has happened and we’re taking medical advice.
As always, we appreciate our audience’s understanding and all our fans’ support in Berlin and those who travelled from afar. We will update you very soon.
The statement was signed “Adam, Larry and Edge.”