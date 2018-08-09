17 Hilarious Tweets About The Struggle With Boob Sweat

If you’ve ever ducked into a restroom to soak up the sweat under your bra with wads of paper towels, you, my friend, have faced the perils of boob sweat. Not only can it embarrass you on a hot summer day, but it can be extremely uncomfortable and irritating to the skin.
There are plenty of tips out there for combating boob sweat, which is a totally normal thing that our bodies do to keep us cool. Some people recommend wearing loose-fitting tops made of natural fabrics like cotton. Others suggest absorbent powder or pads. And still others use boob deodorant or argan oil to prevent it.
But some days, no matter what you do, boob sweat is unavoidable.
It’s also a pretty ripe topic on Twitter. Below, scroll through 17 funny tweets that anyone who’s experienced boob sweat will appreciate:
-
Apparently I have now reached the age where I am perfect comfortable with the paper towels shoved in my bra to absorb boobsweat being a visible accessory.— Monique Parent (@moniqueparent) June 13, 2018
-
This boob sweat has given my boobs a holy glow— 🧡☀️🖖🏾The Melaninja🖖🏾☀️🧡 (@IamMishaB) August 3, 2018
-
It’s so hot in LA today, I could water my whole garden with my boob sweat.— Lacretia Lyon (@lacretialyon) July 6, 2018
-
When it's so hot you can't figure out if you want to wear a bra to soak up the boob sweat or not wear one to avoid an extra layer of clothes touching your skin. #LAHeatwave— Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 6, 2018
-
Boobs been itching for a few hours now.— Synead (@synead) July 6, 2018
Either hella money is coming my way or my sweat glands are fianlly caving in.
-
I don’t have a pool, but I was swimming in boob sweat this afternoon, so I’ve got that going for me.— Morgan Adria🦋 (@Adria_in_bloom) July 13, 2018
-
You have not lived until you’ve walked down a busy street with visible boob sweat!!!!— Alison Stevenson (@JustAboutGlad) June 7, 2018
-
Why is it called boob sweat and not humidititties??#foodforthought pic.twitter.com/MqGwNST5AC— Xriss - كريس (@xrissofficial) June 5, 2018
-
I have so much sweat between my boobs. Just from, like, standing. Eff this.— Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) May 3, 2018
-
Boob sweat is my perfume this evening... Line forms to the left, fellas.— manda (@AmandaEeeek) July 5, 2018
-
Boob sweat should have its own circle in Hell.— Geek Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) April 12, 2018
-
The struggle #BoobSweat 😹 pic.twitter.com/ll1sEMQCym— Celeste (@CelesteBonin) May 5, 2015
-
For those of you who think global warming is fake, i will drown you with boob sweat— Ioana Muresan @JW-Madrid (@IoanaMuresanArt) August 6, 2018
-
If you have big boobs, you know the struggles of boob sweat and lifting your tits up and just feeling that nice breeze on the sweat... feels good— serena (@serenamoniz) August 3, 2018
-
After I made dinner for my kids they made fun of my boob sweat and that basically sums up motherhood in one teet— 🌈Dr. SWILUA (@Swilua) August 6, 2018
*TWEET!! ET TU AUTOCORRECT OMG
-
The boob sweat is real today. My boobs are relatively average and I’m fucking dying. I don’t know how the big titty committee deals with this.— the cranky wanderer (@crankywanderer) August 8, 2018
-
In this unrelenting heat, my thoughts and prayers to all the large breasted women who are suffering from under boob sweat, bra chafing and the struggle to find pretty, lightweight tops that your tits can’t escape from.— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) July 26, 2018