Book Review: XX v XY - THE FINAL WORLD WAR

Originally the concept of the book was developed several years ago, this story has nothing to do with mind-boggling events occurring in today’s society, but it does offer a glimpse into the development of his writing as many of the situations are realistic in our prevalent society.

War has plagued the East and West for so long that its people have given up on peace. This war is all the more brutal thanks to the tremendous difference in their views, personality, and emotional behaviors. In the East, the men are in control. The East women are subservient. They are submissive and they tend to their man’s needs with no questions asked.

On the East, it is an honor and not a chore to be subservient. The highest honor in the East is to become a Nancy. A Nancy is taught that a woman needs be a subservient wife. Seeking to be the perfect wife some will get cosmetic surgery to reach the image of a perfect subservient wife, which has been brainwashed in their minds by the others around them. They have no choices they are told what to do and they obey their husband's wishes. The women are given the same name (Nancy) with numbers on the end. They are programmed to be like human robots.

There are no subservient women in the West in XX v XY: THE FINAL WORLD WAR (Post Hill Press, $15), by the acclaimed science fiction author Christina Cigala. The women are independent. They are warriors trained for combat. There is no need for marriage and they have men who tend to their needs (houseboys) not the other way around like the women who reside in the East. Sexual pleasures are only necessary between a man and a woman when the key motive is to reproduce to increase the population of the human species of the West.

The women take a pill called Amplexus to repress their emotions this way they can focus on what's important and not let their weaker emotions take control of their life in any respect. Their goal is to stay strong and be in control. However, are the women really who they think they are or does this pill make them be somebody that there are really not meant to be?

It seems both sides the East and the West are struggling. The group of women is trying to be what their society wants them to be, but the question at the moment remains unanswered. The question is who are they really deep down inside and are they really happy being the people they were being told they are supposed to be?

Yet amid all this blatant symbolism from both sides, whose way of life is better? How can people with such extreme differences in their lifestyles get along? Is there a way for the two sides to get along or will they be at war and display hate until they eventually destroy each other?

XX v XY: THE FINAL WORLD WAR, is a creative, modernized science fiction, one that will keep you deeply engaged and in the end, besides being stunned, it will have you begging for more. This book is bound to be a pleasure for fans of all genres.

The tense, gut-wrenching story is a masterclass in sustained descriptive imagery. Extremely well-written, imaginative, emotionally gripping, and featuring a compelling ending, Cigala provides some genuinely surprising plot twists with well-timed humorous moments aside. As if this were not enough, the characterization is superb. This book will delight fans. Thumbs Up! An Excellent book to add to your Winter reading list. A definite must-read!

About the Authors:

Christina Cigala is a writer and producer residing in the wilds of Los Angeles. She writes and produces television for MTV, Fox, Syfy, Speed Channel, HGTV, VH1, Spike, and TruTV. As a playwright, her work has been widely produced in regional theaters, New York, and LA. She has an MFA in Playwriting from the Actors Studio Drama School in New York and a BA from Baylor University.