'Boomerang' Reboot Ordered At BET As A TV Comedy

BET is getting in on the reboot game.

The network announced on Tuesday that it has given a straight-to-series order for a reboot of the classic 1992 Eddie Murphy film “Boomerang,” along with a slew of new scripted projects, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This time around, “Boomerang” will be reimagined as a half-hour comedy from Paramount Television exploring “contemporary workplace dynamics, including the changing role of gender, office politics, relationships and the conflicts between Generation X and millennials,” the outlet reported.

The series will follow a successful business executive, presumably based on Murphy’s character, who “finds that his lifestyle choices have turned back on him when his new boss turns out to be a bigger deviant that he is.”

No writer or producer is currently attached, and it’s unclear whether any of the film’s original cast, including Murphy, Halle Berry, Martin Lawrence, Robin Givens and Grace Jones, will appear.

Murphy is involved with bringing back another of his comedy favorites, the long-awaited sequel to “Coming to America.” The film is currently in development with a script by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, and Jonathan Levine taking over directing duties.

BET also has picked up another comedy, “Peachtree Place,″ from “Girl’s Trip” producer Will Packer, revolving around a group of Atlanta-based 30-somethings, as well as the drama “American Soul,” about the life of “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius.

“Our new focus is on shows that are dramatic, character-driven, aspirational and authentically anchored in the African-American experience,” BET’s new president Scott Mills told The Hollywood Reporter. “We are confident that content in that vein is going to allow us to more consistently pull big audiences you’ve seen us pull with “The New Edition Story,” the BET Awards, “Being Mary Jane” and “The Game.”