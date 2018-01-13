Boosting your home value with nice curb appeal

Are you selling your home and the market value assessment for your home isn’t what you expected?

You have done everything needed for repairs to repaint and many such renovations. However, you have an option to jump its value by a considerable amount by improving the entrance to your home too. Have you ever thought of it?

This is the right time to improve or maybe renovate the entire front yard to provide a happy welcome look. Just by providing that modern look to your curb, you could expect the value to increase.

Let’s look at the curb appeal the realtors and buyers want or what’s trending to ensure the value will be affected by a considerable amount.

Before I proceed with designs and features that you need to concentrate on, I would like to point out a few benefits for you.

The first impression of your house will decide the selling value

Safety is ensured

Maintained curb increases overall value

Looks attractive

Sells faster

Let’s talk about various steps that don’t cost you much, but will certainly provide you with a selling price much better than the market value.

Minor Repairs

Any minor repairs inside and outside the house will ensure that the buyer is satisfied and will feel the price you offer is worth it.

Some of the most common repairs that you would need to keep an eye out for would be:

Refasten sagging gutters

Reseal cracked or broken asphalt

Replace cracked or broken windows

Minor electric fixes

Repoint bricks that have lost their mortar

Straighten shutters

A fresh look

If you are willing to give a glamorous and rich look to the house, you would need to shell out more money for repainting. Or else, you could certainly go for a whitewash which will cost relatively less but will still give you the freshly painted look.

Another option here would be to choose a paint you already have, scrape off a little and then repaint to match it. The only thing to avoid is to paint wild colors, which will have an adverse effect on the home value.

Change or upgrade a few basic designs

You could upgrade the closet in a room, improve the garbage disposal or even creating a pave uni design for your curb; it will certainly help increase its value.

A makeover with good, classic and value-boosting designs will help too. The amount spent here is directly proportional to the percentage of value increased.

Curb repairs and renovations

With modern technology, you could certainly repair or renovate the curb; the entrance to your house alone will certainly increase its face value.

Ensure you throw a fancy mailbox and a trimmed lawn to boost its positive effect.

In Conclusion

With personal experience, I can say that the entrance to the house will certainly help you get it sold faster than you think.

That being said, I now hope that you will have a brief idea about the market value in your locality.