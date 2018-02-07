Booyah! A 'Kim Possible' Live-Action Movie Is The Revival We Actually Want

Here’s the sitch: Don’t call us or beep us, unless you want to talk about “Kim Possible” getting a live-action revival on the Disney Channel, OK?

The beloved animated children’s series about a high schooler by day and spy by night, which ran for 87 episodes on the network from 2002 to 2007, is currently being redeveloped as a live-action movie.

“Mark and Bob created an enduring character and kids all over the world found a friend in her, an average girl who just happens to spend her off-school hours thwarting evil villains,” Adam Bonnett, executive vice president, original programming for Disney Channels Worldwide, said in a statement, according to Variety. “Although Kim Possible ‘can do anything,’ kids and tweens found that this animated redhead was just like them. As we embark on the fun challenge of making Kim and Ron fully dimensional, I’m thrilled to be working again with Mark and Bob and to welcome the addition of a dynamic creative team – Josh, Zanne, Adam and Zach – into a world where anything is indeed possible.”

Call me, beep me, if you want a #KimPossible DCOM! Casting has just begun for live-action Kim Possible Disney Channel Original Movie. Who would you love to see play Kim? pic.twitter.com/6UDzgb27tv — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) February 7, 2018

The film will be written by series’ creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley, who will also executive produce, along with Josh Cagan. Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsk will take over directing duties.

Disney hall of famer Christy Carlson Romano voiced Kim in the original series, with Will Friedle playing her best friend (and sometimes love interest) Ron Stoppable. And, of course, let’s not forget his naked mole rat Rufus, who was brought to life my Nancy Cartwright, who also voices Bart Simpson.

The trio alongside computer genius Wade battled supervillain Dr. Drakken and his far more competent sidekick Shego, as they schemed for world domination.