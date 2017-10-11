Born This Way And Here To Stay: The Fabulous Brendan Jordan

Being in the right place at the right time can be life-changing for many people. Such was the case for YouTube personality, Brendan Jordan. The 18-year-old was caught dancing to Lady Gaga’s “Applause” during a live broadcast of Downtown Summerlin’s grand opening in 2014. Jordan, the unapologetic Peruvian Diva, has since garnered half a million subscribers to her YouTube channel, in which she shares make-up tips and real life advice.

Not only has this internet sensation gained a strong following, she’s also become the face of American LGBT youth. She’s partnered with American Apparel, Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation, and the NOH8 campaign to raise awareness about the many issues LGBT youth encounter. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Jordan happily shared her journey as an open transgender teen with HuffPost!

@jordvnhaus on instagram!

At what age did you realize that you didn’t fully relate with the traditional male identity?

I was pretty young. I honestly remember always being this way. But when I started kindergarten and became surrounded by other people, I slowly began to realize that I acted a little “different.” There were some obstacles, especially because I’m a little more feminine than others, but I decided to finally come out in middle school at around 13 years old.

Latin families are known for being conservative when it comes to gender roles. Given your Peruvian heritage, did you notice any hesitation when you came out to your friends and family?

No. By the time I was ready to say something, I already knew that I would have their support. I was nervous but having their acceptance from day one was inspiring because I know there are so many people out there that aren’t accepted by their families. It especially helped having their words of encouragement when I became popular on the internet. Lots of people say negative things about me and the way I act. My family gave me the strength to believe in myself and that confidence allows me to face all the criticism I get online.

Your rise to fame really came from an unintentional moment on camera. As a result, iconic figures like Lady Gaga and RuPaul openly supported you. How do you feel knowing that influential artists like them stand by your side?

It’s overwhelming and strange but also a blessing! I couldn’t believe it at first but I’m glad to have gone viral. I’ve found a platform where I can express myself freely and talk about the issues that matter to me. The support of Lady Gaga and RuPaul is also incredible. They’ve helped me find a new sense of family, even if it is mostly through the internet.

Why did you choose YouTube as a way to raise awareness about the LGBT community?

There are a lot of people, especially pre-teens and teenagers, that can’t express who they really are because they don’t have a support system. Like I mentioned, Lady Gaga and RuPaul, along with other artists, helped me find a family through the internet. So, I decided to use my YouTube channel to help spread awareness about the LGBT community and give the people that feel alone a sense of community. There’s a lot to be learned and I hope I can spread a little bit of knowledge and support to my viewers.

What advice can you give the LGBT community, especially those individuals that may not have the support they need?

Find your family, even if they aren’t your real family. Everyone has a different journey in life but you need to be yourself no matter how you define that. Too many people don’t have a support system at home, so rely on virtual communities if you need to. My followers give me comfort and confidence because their encouragement is everything. No matter how hard it is to be you, it’s always worth it.

Showing off her pride everywhere she goes.

Jordan has certainly taken advantage of the spotlight in a way that teaches us to be selfless and honest. Aiming to spread knowledge, hope, and joy, she expressed an interest in advocacy and fashion as potential career paths. Brendan Jordan, native of Las Vegas, is a force to be reckoned with and this is only the beginning!

Stay posted on her latest projects by checking out Jordan’s social media accounts below.