05/11/2018 06:48 pm ET

Boston Dynamics Has Created A Running Robot, And It's Coming For You

Soon we’ll have nowhere to hide.
By Andy McDonald

Those mad scientists over at Boston Dynamics, once associated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, have again pushed humanity closer toward a seemingly inevitable robot uprising.

First they brought us a sprinting four-legged beast, then a robot capable of navigating an obstacle course and performing flawless backflips, and now they’ve endowed their pride and joy, a humanoid robot named Atlas, with the ability to run. 

Boston Dynamics’ goal in all this is actually a noble one. It hopes its use of sophisticated engineering and technology will have practical applications in the real world. Those might include search and rescue operations, assisting troops in the field, and humanitarian efforts that are too dangerous for human beings to handle.

Until that goal becomes reality, we wait for Skynet to become self-aware. And buy new running shoes.

Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
CONVERSATIONS