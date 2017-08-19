BLACK VOICES
08/19/2017 01:07 pm ET Updated Aug 23, 2017

White Supremacists Didn't Show Up In Boston, But These Awesome Signs Did

Everyone loves a good protest sign.
By Chris McGonigal

Thousands of counterprotesters marched through the Boston Common on Saturday, expecting to greet white supremacists during a provocative “free speech” rally in Massachusetts just a week after a violent protest took place in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

But to put it mildly, the counterprotesters outnumbered those who showed up to participate in the rally. But that doesn’t mean we didn’t get some awesome signs making fun of neo-Nazis and those who march with them. 

Check out the best signs from the counterprotests in Boston below. 

A post shared by Dave (@d.waldman) on

Boston "Free Speech" Rally
Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
Racism Boston Common
