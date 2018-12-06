Boston Globe: Elizabeth Warren Should Reconsider 2020 Presidential Run

Bloomberg via Getty Images The Boston Globe editorial board cast doubt on how successful Sen. Elizabeth (D-Mass.) would be as a presidential candidate in 2020.

Three years ago, the Boston Globe’s editorial board urged Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to run for president. Now the board is offering her much different advice: Don’t do it.

In an editorial published Thursday, the Boston Globe said Warren had “missed her moment in 2016” and cast skepticism on how well the progressive Democrat, whose recent public feuding with President Donald Trump boosted her popularity, would perform as a Democratic presidential candidate for the 2020 election.

“While Warren is an effective and impactful senator with an important voice nationally, she has become a divisive figure,” the editorial board warned. “A unifying voice is what the country needs now after the polarizing politics of Donald Trump.”

The editorial advised Warren to reconsider how popular she actually is in Massachusetts. Editors looked to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, to drive the point home.

“While Warren won reelection, her margin of victory in November suggests there’s a ceiling on her popularity,” the editorial board said. “Baker garnered more votes than she did in a state that is supposed to be a Democratic haven.”

A poll conducted in September also suggested that Massachusetts voters are more interested in seeing former Gov. Deval Patrick, a Democrat, run for president.

“Those are warning signs from the voters who know her best,” the editorial said.

Warren spent a better part of 2018 energizing the resistance against ― and exchanging verbal punches with ― President Trump.

In September, Warren promised her supporters that she would seriously consider running for president after the midterm elections were over.

“It’s time for women to go to Washington and fix our broken government, and that includes a woman at the top,” she said in a video posted online.

In late November, Warren delivered a speech on foreign policy at American University in Washington, D.C., that all but guaranteed she was going to run in 2020.