The Boston Globe Has The Last Mass Shooting Story You're Likely To Need

They all play out the same way.

So much so that The Boston Globe went ahead and wrote its article for this school shooting ― and what seems to be an infinite number of other mass shootings to come ― in advance.

It’s generic, yet exceedingly, tragically accurate. All we don’t know are “who, where, and how many.”

And it’s front page news:

Today's Paper: The same sad script of America's mass shootings, fear and security reminders in Mass. schools, Cruz confesses to shooting students, more. https://t.co/oXoiIQU8kg pic.twitter.com/CowXDBoqcP — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 16, 2018

First, tragedy. The shooter, the gun, the cries of terrified children ― and the anguish of their parents ― will all be the same.