Boston Mayor Election Hinges on Race and Fairness

Boston -- The NAACP in Boston this week released a stunning report card on incumbent Mayor Marty Walsh that reflects his legacy on racial relations in that city. Its not good. And it deserves Mayor Walsh’s real scrutiny at the polls for black voters.

Walsh, in his first term, oversees a city that is mostly black, latino and asian and is running for re-election against an African-American mayoral challenger City Councilor Tito Jackson, the adopted son of a mother whose birth mother was raped and whose father was a stalwart labor activist. His mother was also a public school teacher.

The local NAACP branch, headed by new leader Keneasha Sullivan, gave only mid-legal grades to Walsh who has shunned multipal open debates with Jackson, who is pressing race fairness in Boston.

Boston NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan Gives Boston Mayor Martin Walsh A Low Grade On Race in Boston

In the debate this week, Jackson grilled Walsh on issues that ranged on housing economic development, income inequality, poverty and crime in the city. Walsh has also wavered on issues like police body cams backed by Black Lives Matters.

Jackson, otherwise, has backed concerns for local organizing.

But, Walsh has refused to endorse the Ten Demandments which calls for sweeping changes in the city, one of the nation’s largest that has not elected a black or minority mayor.

The Demandments call for racial equity and fair treatment in the municipality.

“The report’s underlying public service value is that it highlights some entrenched issues that frankly have not been effectively addressed, solved or monitored consistently for decades. High youth unemployment comes most readily to mind. Unresolved, the same issues have continued to plague communities of color, impeding progress on all fronts” said Joyce Ferribough in a column in a local the Boston Herald this week.

The NAACP report agrees with what remembers of the Boston Communities United -- a grassroots collaboration of groups have been arguing about in Boston: black people have ben ignored in in a city which has seen enormous economic progress.

Walsh has been the recipient of the former Mayor economic vision. The building growth has been phenomenal in the downtown regions and in high income neighborhoods.

But Walsh’s seeming failure is about how to spread the wealth and respect the legacy of blacks in his city.

Member of Boston-based Communities United, Taylor Solomon Addresses Issues at recent press conference.

He has failed to address renaming Faneuil Hall in Boston, an edifice named after a slave owner. That national monument offends the civic dignity of black people in the state’s capital city. I have led the city in this effort.

African American teachers are under hired in the public schools despite a court order 30 years ago. And Walsh has wavered significantly on the use of police body cameras in the city. Black on black murder is the highest statistic of homicide in Boston.

Local Activist William Milligan Supports Community Change In Boston. Group Pushes for Fair Contracts For Boston Minorities

The Boson NAACP comes late, sadly. It had promised to deliver a report card 4 years ago under its former leader Michael Curry. It’s current leader shows bravery an ability to get things done. Let hope she can.

The Boston branch of the NAACP would do well by activating its branch members to embrace the 10 Demandments. They would also be helpful in sitting with the current mayor and the challenger to discuss in open forums the profoundly moving issues of racial division that impact the city before the election Nov. 7th.

This would begin to heal the racial divide in the city and heal the legacy of hatred that divides it citizens there.