Boston Police Department Honored A White Man For Black History Month

Boston’s police department is facing backlash after posting a tweet on Sunday that honored a white basketball coach for Black History Month.

In the since-deleted tweet, which Boston Mayor Marty Walsh slammed as “completely inappropriate” on Monday, the department recognized former Celtics coach and president Red Auerbach.

Paul Marotta via Getty Images The Boston PD's Tweet honored former Boston Celtics coach and president Red Auerbach, whose statue is seen in the city's Faneuil Hall Market.

Auerbach, the police department noted, was the first NBA coach to draft a black player. He also hired the league’s first black coach, Bill Russell.

It didn’t take long for the department to receive backlash over the posting, and not just from the general public.

Only in #Boston do the @bostonpolice honor Red Auerbach for #blackhistorymonth. So we already have the shortest month and now this. Please file this under Hell Nah aka Not Having it aka Not Ok. #bospoli #Boston #mapoli https://t.co/Jv38uutK0e — Tito Jackson (@titojackson) February 12, 2018

siri show me the most boston police thing ever pic.twitter.com/IbtiOW2hJc — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) February 12, 2018

Mayor Walsh released a statement on Monday that called the tweet “completely inappropriate and a gross misrepresentation of how we are honoring Black History Month in Boston.”

“We are celebrating the accomplishments and limitless contributions of the Black community to our city and the entire country, from Harriet Tubman to great leaders of today such as Chief Justice Ireland, artists like New Edition and Michael Bivins, powerful activists including Mel King and Superintendent Lisa Holmes, the first African-American woman to lead the Boston Police Academy training program,” he said.

The Boston PD deleted the tweet Sunday night and replaced it with one that solely recognized Bill Russell. The tweet led with the hashtag #ICYMI, shorthand for “in case you missed it.”

#ICYMI: In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth we pay tribute to Bill Russell, one of the greatest @celtics of all time and the first African-American head coach in the history of the NBA when he was named @celtics coach on November 15, 1966. pic.twitter.com/gKX7zpcUQt — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 12, 2018

Roughly three hours later, the department issued a new tweet acknowledging the previous tweet’s deletion and apologized to anyone offended by the earlier tweet.

Still, many people weren’t convinced that the tweet conveyed that the department understood why the initial tweet was offensive.

#ICYMI Is this for people who actually missed it? Are you trolling? pic.twitter.com/yRgUIwD9A7 — Daniel (@RealFakeDaniel) February 12, 2018

ICYMI: the point is not that you didn’t acknowledge black athletes like chuck cooper and bill Russell, it’s that you paid tribute to a white man at all. This month is about the struggle and the accomplishments of black men and women, not the white people who hired them. — mollyburg (@mollyburg1) February 12, 2018

That point was emphasized by the city’s NAACP chapter, which called the tweet “beyond perplexing” and “very sad.”

“Every time we think there may be some signs of hope...we get a reminder that we have a long way to go. A mighty long way to go,” a Monday Facebook post from the chapter read. “The people of Boston deserve an apology...and not the tweet that says ‘may have offended some’...or ‘not our intention’. That does not matter. The tweet was offensive. Period.”

Black History Month, or African-American History Month, in the U.S. began in 1976 after initially running as a weeklong national event, according to a website created in part by The Library of Congress.