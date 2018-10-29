Boston Red Sox Are Trolling Fans Who Sent Negative Tweets On Opening Day

For the Boston Red Sox, victory may be sweet, but revenge tastes awfully good too.

How else to explain what the Red Sox social media department started tweeting following the team’s 5-1 victory on Sunday, which clinched its fourth World Series championship since 2004.

Within hours of that win, the team started responding to negative tweets that fans had sent back on March 29 after the Red Sox lost their opening day game 4-6 to the Tampa Bay Rays.

We’re using this time to now respond to all the @ mentions from Opening Day. https://t.co/v3tBSUJQiL — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

What a difference seven months makes.

All those early tweets didn’t age well huh? Do we have a choke GIF yet? Should probably work on that before an inside the park one. — Derek (@MayDerekLFC) March 29, 2018

Your tweet didn’t age so well. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

I KNEW IT THIS TEAM IS AWFUL WERE NOT EVEN MAKING THE WILD CARD THIS YEAR — COWBOY BILLY (@COWBOYBILLY4) March 30, 2018

WRONG. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Trade sale to a team that wants too win — Alex Reynolds (@ReynoldsTime07) March 29, 2018

Stand by that tweet now? — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

Wrong. 108 wins plus a World Series. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 29, 2018

How does it feel to be the least liked team in Boston by a LOT? — Jake Lebowitz (@JewManji_51) March 29, 2018