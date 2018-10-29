Boston Red Sox Are Trolling Fans Who Sent Negative Tweets On Opening Day

For the Boston Red Sox, victory may be sweet, but revenge tastes awfully good too.
How else to explain what the Red Sox social media department started tweeting following the team’s 5-1 victory on Sunday, which clinched its fourth World Series championship since 2004.
Within hours of that win, the team started responding to negative tweets that fans had sent back on March 29 after the Red Sox lost their opening day game 4-6 to the Tampa Bay Rays.
What a difference seven months makes.
