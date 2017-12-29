Both Hands Please

Two hands please is a refrain our parents might have said to us when we picked up things, or when we were learning how to drive; the implication being that two hands are safer than one.

These days that phrase might also apply to texting on our devices. Two thumbs seem to get the text done faster and with less spelling errors, and it also might apply to processing the in-box. Watching a recent client try to grab a handful of things to process with one hand, while still deciding what to do with the item in the other hand made us both crack up laughing. While the two-fisted grabbing of stacks has the illusion of getting it done faster, the opposite actually takes place. So we switched the way she was picking things up to using both hands on each item. It worked!

I had been procrastinating in processing my desk inbox after being out of town for two weeks and returning to my home after the Ojai fires. However today I couldn’t stand it any longer and dove into that desk inbox. Like my client, I had that initial urgency to grab a stack but resisted and processed one item at a time. But this time I experimented with both hands on each piece of paper. It seemed silly at first, but I watched as both hands slowed my focus to the present moment. I smiled hearing my Dad’s voice, “two hands please.” Clarity had returned to my fuzzy brain, my body was relaxed and the inner pressure completely faded away.

Let both hands guide you calmly through your inbox one item at a time. The quiet of undivided attention clears the path to completion.

Martha Invitations

1. Process the next stack of incoming mail one a time with both hands on the wheel.

2. If you have a tendency to want to pick up a whole stack of things thinking you can sort it or do more than one thing at a time, laugh out loud, and then put the stack back and start over one at a time.

3. Slow down any urgency by handling one thing a time through to completion.