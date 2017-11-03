Bowe Bergdahl Avoids Jail In Army Desertion Case

A Fort Bragg military judge has sentenced Bowe Bergdahl to a dishonorable discharge, fined him $10,000 and reduced his rank to that of private from sergeant but did not sentence him to any time in prison.

The 31-year-old Army soldier pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy last month, calling his actions “inexcusable.”

Bergdahl left his post while on duty in Afghanistan’s Paktika province in 2009 and got lost, only to be captured by the Taliban two or three hours later. He spent the next five years enduring torture in captivity and attempted to escape 15 times.

“I was captured by the enemy against my will,” Bergdahl told the hearing last month. “At the time I had no intention of causing search and recovery operations. ... It’s very inexcusable.”

Bergdahl’s lawyers noted in the trial that he had previously undiagnosed mental illnesses before he enrolled in the Army, including schizotypal personality disorder and “severe” post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Hypothetically, he probably should not have been in the Army,” Capt. Nina Banks, a member of his defense team, said during closing arguments.

Former Navy SEAL James Hatch helped search for Bergdahl after he went missing in 2009. Though he and his military dog, Remco, came under enemy fire during the search, leaving him wounded and his dog dead, he said last week that he never doubted the mission.

“He is an American,” Hatch said. “He had a mom.”

Bergdahl was released in 2014 thanks to a prisoner swap organized by the Obama administration.

Bergdahl faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.