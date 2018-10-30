Boxer Punches His Own Coach After Losing Fight

Getty Images Levan Shonia threw a few power punches at his trainer after losing the match.

Pro boxer Levan Shonia tried to punch his own coach after losing a fight Saturday in Sofia, Bulgaria ― and he was unsuccessful in that match, too.

Watch the raging fighter throw two hard right hands at his ducking trainer and miss. The trainer responded by landing a slap jab in the video below.

Shonia, a 34-year-old from the country of Georgia, lost his real fight by unanimous decision to Spas Genov.

The beaten Shonia appeared to challenge the still-undefeated Genov into extending the fight after it was over, according to news.com.au. The referee pushed Shonia away, and the loser’s coach climbed into the ring to calm the fighter. That’s when Shonia attempted to hit the one guy supposedly on his side.

Here’s a longer version of the bonkers incident.

🤯🤣 Astonishing stuff from Bulgaria tonight as a boxer goes rogue after refusing to accept defeat and exchanges shots with his own coach. pic.twitter.com/mVsVOPB42p — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 27, 2018