An 8-year-old boy was caught on video helping an elderly woman with a walker climb a set of stairs in Milledgeville, Georgia over the weekend and the clip soon went viral.

“She was struggling so I decided to help her,” Maurice Adams, who didn’t know he was being filmed at the time, told WGXA, the ABC and Fox-affiliated station in Macon.

Maurice’s mother, Contricia Hill, told Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB that her son noticed the woman crossing a busy road and then trying to get up the stairs.

“He asked, ‘Can I go out there and help her up the steps?’” she said.

So Hill stopped the car and let him out. The footage shows the woman, who was not identified, hugging Maurice and saying something to him as they reached the top.

“She told him that he’s special,” Hill told WSB.

The video was captured by Riley Duncan, who posted it on a community Facebook group.

“I’m like wow he jumped out to help that elderly lady I was so proud and it made me feel so good and I started crying,” Duncan told WGXA. “With tears I started recording and it was just so amazing.”