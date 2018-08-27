'Boy Meets World' Cast Reunites To Recreate Famous Photo

If you’ve been wandering down this road that we call life and hoping for more “Boy Meets World” content, then you’re in luck.

Stars of the epic ’90s series ― Danielle Fishel, Ben Savage, Will Friedle and Rider Strong ― got together at Wizard World Chicago Comic Con this weekend and celebrated the show that introduced them in the best way possible.

They recreated a famous promotional photo from their time on the show. Fishel, who played Topanga on the series, shared the 25-years-later snapshot on her Instagram with the caption, “We hate each other.”

The convention’s Twitter account, Wizard World, also shared the shot and said: “Now that’s a Boy Meets World reunion! 1st time the team is back together at a comic con.”

Fishel also shared two other snapshots of the group, hinting that this reunion may be the first of more to come: “Maybe we’ll do this more?”

“Boy Meets World” aired for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000, introducing fans everywhere to the Matthews family as they watched young Cory, played by Savage, navigate growing up.