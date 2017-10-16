Boys of Summer 2017 - A Children’s Health Care Baseball Story

It seems that Congress saw themselves as the Boys of Summer in 2017 and used a baseball almanac as they played out our national healthcare policy. But thanks to the team of Child and Health advocates across the country, Congress continually threatened, but could not deliver on the long ball – with several failed attempts to undermine and dismantle the ‘child health safety net’ being shut down in the last inning. But the Congressional Boys of Summer left the field without making sure that Community Health Centers have the funding they need to stay open through the postseason and beyond. The season isn’t quite over!

The Regular Season

Opening Day: While major league baseball teams were throwing out first pitches, the House of Representatives were planning their efforts to undercut Medicaid – the foundation on which the child health safety net rests, covering some 37 million kids. In late April and early May we saw the House introduce and then pass the American Healthcare Act, a bill that called for a more than an $800 billion cut from Medicaid through the implementation of block grants. Child Advocates swung at this wild pitch, but missed...

All Star Break: In July, just in time for the All Star break, the Senate was working on its own version of a “repeal and replace” bill that, like its counterpart in the House, took square aim at Medicaid. However, the Better Care Reconciliation act of 2017, and its modified version called the “skinny repeal” were defeated in a drama filled late night session with the MVP award going to long-time slugger Senator John McCain, who came in late in the game and with a walk-off home run. McCain’s homer saved the day by adding a single run to the “no” team and ensuring that health care and Medicaid remained intact. But the season continued…

The Home Stretch: Late in September, as playoff hopes rose and fell, in an effort dubbed the “zombie bill”, Congress tried one more run at the pennant through a last minute “repeal and replace” effort. But this early Halloween massacre was stopped cold by the bullpen of health advocates and a strong children’s budget coalition in the field. Against this defense, the Senate failed to secure the base-runners and votes necessary to pass a health care bill called “Graham-Cassidy”.

Playoffs

But all was not won… While the beginning of October meant the end of the regular baseball season and the beginning of the playoffs, for children’s health advocates, it thankfully also represented the end of “replace and repeal” efforts in 2017. But as the regular season ended, so too did federal funding for Community Health Centers. This pushed our advocacy efforts into the post-season and the Playoffs.

According to the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC), there are “over 1,200 Community Health Centers serving more than 24 million people at over 9,200 sites located throughout all 50 states and U.S. territories.” And in fact, Community Health Centers compromise about a third of Children’s Health Fund’s National Network -- programs like the Southern Arizona Children’s Health Project, the Mississippi Children’s Health Project (MCHP) at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Center, and our flagship programs in the heart of New York City. They are community anchors and represent so much more than just a place to see your doctor. In 2016, the 7 CHF National Network programs affiliated with Community Health Centers accounted for two-thirds (67%) of our patients served almost three-quarters (73%) of our total clinical encounters.

The expansion of funding for CHCs was launched under the administration of President George W. Bush a baseball lover – and enjoys tremendous bipartisan support. But funding expired on September 30th leading to what NACHC calls the “Primary Care Cliff” - a potential 70% drop in funding to health centers. This will leave many health center teams short-handed and greatly reduce bench strength.

Time for the World Series