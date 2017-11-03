Brad Bufanda, known for his role as Felix Toombs on “Veronica Mars,” has died. He was 34.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office confirmed to HuffPost that Bufanda was pronounced dead on Wednesday about 40 minutes after midnight. His death was ruled a suicide.

The actor’s rep, Kirsten Solem, also confirmed the news to HuffPost via email.

“We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being,” Solem said in a statement. “He was reviving his career having just completed two movies and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

Bufanda, born Fred Joseph Bufanda III, was born and raised in California. After high school, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career, according to Variety.