Celeb Stylist Brad Goreski Marries Producer Gary Janetti At Sea

Congrats are in order for E! fashion host and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, who tied the knot with TV producer Gary Janetti Tuesday.

The couple, who have been together for 16 years, said their “I dos” aboard the cruise ship Seabourn Sojourn in the Caribbean.

“We are so excited to finally be making it official after 16 years,” they told People. “Having our families celebrate with us in such a beautiful surrounding was everything we wanted it to be.”

The intimate ceremony was reportedly officiated by the ship’s captain.

In 2013, Goreski, 40, gushed about his relationship with Janetti, 51, in an interview with HuffPost. The couple were featured on the Bravo reality series, “It’s a Brad, Brad World,” which ran from 2012 to 2013.

Ironically, being in the spotlight drew the men closer together, Goreski said at the time.

“The strange thing is, it made our relationship so much better because now we have this really weird, strange experience that we’ve been through together,” he told HuffPost. He went on to describe Janetti as “very, very funny and also ... so easy to live with.”

“There are way more things that I love about him than things that drive me crazy,” he added.