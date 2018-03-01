Brad Pitt Joins Leonardo DiCaprio In Quentin Tarantino's New Movie

Recent controversy surrounding director Quentin Tarantino apparently hasn’t affected the casting for his next film.

Brad Pitt is set to join Leonardo DiCaprio in Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” Sony Pictures announced Wednesday. The long buzzed-about project will take place in 1969 and involve Charles Manson clan murder victim Sharon Tate. It’s slated for an Aug. 9, 2019, release.

Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images Brad Pitt has been cast to play a struggling stuntman in Quentin Tarantino's new movie.

DiCaprio, whose casting was reported in January, is set to play former Western star ― and Sharon Tate’s neighbor ― Rick Dalton. Pitt was cast as longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Both men “are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore,” Tarantino said in a press release.

“I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff,” the Oscar-winning filmmaker said.

Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images Director Quentin Tarantino arrives for Sundance NEXT FEST Opening Night in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2017. A 2003 radio interview in which he said Roman Polanski's teen rape victim "wanted to have it" has recently resurfaced, and Tarantino apologized to the victim.

Tarantino’s reputation had taken a hit recently after several negative news stories broke about him, including one that indirectly involved Tate. The model and actress was once married to director Roman Polanski, who was charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977. He pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a minor and fled the country before sentencing. A 2003 interview of Tarantino telling radio host Howard Stern that the teen “wanted to have it” went viral last month, and Tarantino later apologized to Polanski’s victim.

Tarantino admitted in October that he knew Harvey Weinstein was preying on women and didn’t do enough to stop it.